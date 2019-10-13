The most useful and effective cough teas
These teas and their effects on the immune system have been tested by many people.
The advantage of herbal teas protects from flu, SARS and flu is that they can be used for both children and adults. In any case, they are natural and no less effective than the existing drugs.
The most useful and effective cough teas:
The collection of chamomile, Linden, mint, oregano, St. John’s wort and grass mother and stepmother. Recipe: mix a teaspoon of each ingredients in a jar, stir and take a tablespoon of the collection for the preparation of cough and cold tea to pour her a glass of boiling water and infuse for 15-20 minutes. Strain before drinking and add honey to taste.
The collection of rose-hips and Rowan. Recipe: two tablespoons of Goji berries and place in a saucepan, pour two cups of boiling water and put on low heat for 20-30 minutes. Then pour the broth into a thermos and leave overnight. During the whole of the next day to drink this tea by adding little honey.
Tea made from mint and strawberry leaves. Recipe: mix a tablespoon of strawberry leaves with a teaspoon of mint, pour three cups of boiling water, steep 10-15 minutes, strain and drink with honey or without it.
Tea from rose hips, Linden flower and lemon balm. Recipe: in a thermos, put 3 tablespoons of rose hips, a tablespoon of Linden flower tea and Melissa. Pour a liter of boiling water. To drink the next day, you can with honey a bit of sugar.
Before to strengthen the immune system in the winter or to treat seasonal diseases represented by teas, you should consult your doctor, as some components for their preparation can cause an allergic reaction, one of them is Matricaria recutita.