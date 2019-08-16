The most useful cereal for heart health
Heart disease and blood vessels are very common. And the way we eat affects the health of our heart. Will tell you about one simple and useful product.
Doctors advise to include in your daily diet barley porridge. This product is regulates the level of cholesterol in the blood. Additionally, barley contains a lot of vitamins b and K, which are responsible for the health of the heart and blood vessels. Daily consumption of barley porridge eliminates the formation of platelets in the blood and prevents blood clots.
In addition to the mess a lot of magnesium and iron. It also reduces the level of cholesterol in the blood and improves its performance. Pearl barley surpasses wheat in the amount of fiber and protein. And superior to all cereals, the amount of phosphorus. Phosphorus is necessary for normal metabolism and good brain, it also provides the speed and power of muscle contractions.
However, barley porridge can also be contraindications, often they are related to problems in the digestive tract. So before you enter in your daily diet this product is makes sense to consult with a doctor.
Cardiovascular disease is the plague of our time. The majority of premature deaths associated with cardiovascular disease, from them each year claiming more than 17 million people. Therefore, prevention of such diseases is very important.