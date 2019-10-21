The most useful properties of pistachios for health
The best nuts that it is an excellent snacking between meals. Nuts contain fiber and healthy fats, and pistachios is a real gem in the walnut family.
The health of the eye. Pistachio is the only nut that contain coronoid. Namely, they reduce the risk of diseases of view. These nuts contain a same number of coronoids, as in the retina and the lens. Pistachios also help to reduce the risk of cataracts and age-related vision problems. In addition, in the case of pistachio at the same time you use coronoid and fats, which contributes to greater absorption of nutrients by the body.
The health of the heart. Elevated levels of “bad” cholesterol in the body can block the arteries and cause a heart attack. Pistachios contain monounsaturated fats, perfectly suitable to reduce “bad” cholesterol.
A healthy immune system. These nuts are an excellent source of vitamin B6. But it can seriously strengthen your immune system. In pistachios contain antioxidants that help the body to fight against various germs. It helps the immune system function better. Additionally, pistachios contain vitamins E and A, also have the ability to fight different kinds of infections.
Against diabetes. In diabetes the sugar comes into contact with proteins, because of which it becomes unsuitable for our body. This process is called glycation. It is possible to significantly reduce and even prevent due to the antioxidants present in pistachios. Therefore, these nuts are beneficial for diabetes control.
Against excess weight. In pistachios are monounsaturated fats, which means that they do not lead to the set weight. The fibre in these nuts help to flush toxins from the body, fiber also provides a feeling of satiety, reducing the risk of overeating.