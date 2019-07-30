The most useful store-bought bread

July 30, 2019
Experts analyzed sold in stores bread and called most useful. Turned out to be only multizernovaya the product is rich in essential human trace elements.

Назван самый полезный магазинный хлеб

Black, white, plain bread, which is considered the diet varieties, is made from flour. In its manufacture the fiber, and the vitamins disappear. The product is high in calories and can increase the sugar level in the blood, causing an active the production of insulin. An excess of the hormone leads to weight gain.

Multizernovaya bread satisfies hunger and can reduce the portion of the main dish. It is recommended to use the product until 16:00. Each person can without fear in the day to eat up to four pieces. For weight loss it can be replaced with fermented milk products or protein omelet.

