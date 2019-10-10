The most valuable in the world Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 Z-Tune
There were a few models of the Nissan Skyline GT-R limited edition released over the decades that have really caught the world’s attention.
Ultra-rare R34 Z-Tune is the most desired of all.
Nissan and Nismo have built the first Z-Tune in 2003 to represent the generation model R34 stylish, but by the time when I was given the green light to run Z-Tune in the production, the R34 has already reached the end of its production cycle.
Not wanting to call it a dismissal, Nismo purchased used 12 models Skyline R34 GT-R V-Spec, each with less mileage 29 000 km, and turned them into Z-Tunes.
The remaining 7 cars have been donated by owners who wanted to turn their models V-Spec in cars Z-Tune. It was built 19 examples, including two prototypes.
For other variations of the R34 was made comprehensive modifications. In particular, the RB26DETT engine was overhauled with new parts, including upgraded turbochargers. Engine capacity was also increased to 2.8 liters, which allowed Nismo to extract a claimed 500 HP Nismo, the Company made a bold statement about the car’s performance, including the speed of 0-100 km / h is 3.8 seconds, top speed of 327 km / h and time in the quarter mile. incredible of 10.06 seconds.
All the samples were painted in silver color, except one which remained in the color Midnight Purple III. Recently, one of the silver specimens was fully restored in Japan and was re-painted in Midnight Purple III. He is now in Melbourne, Australia, and may well be the most expensive R34 GT-R on earth, the cost of which exceeds $ 500,000.
This example also benefits from some minor modifications, and during recent work on torque path power wheels reached 477 HP