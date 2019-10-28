The mother found the missing 15-year-old daughter on Pornhub
In the United States to find missing teenage girl helped a popular service Pornhub. 15-year-old schoolgirl unsuccessfully searched for about a year. But after the girl’s mother found a video with her daughter on pornosayte, the search went successfully, the alleged kidnapper was detained.
A young resident of the city of sunrise, Florida went missing in November 2018. Ten months later the girl’s mother found a video with her daughter on a popular adult sites. Just face 58 of pornorolikov with the missing schoolgirl.
Carefully analyzing the video, the police got on the trail of the kidnapper. Some shots next to a naked girl appeared bald man. The character in the video was identified in February he appeared at a local supermarket with a girl, and she struggled trying to cover the face. Sellers do not just remember the weird couple, but even managed to recreate in memory the brand of the machine that buyers would come.
Wanted man arrested in his apartment in the city of Davie in Florida. 30-year-old Christopher was charged with sexual abuse of minors, as well as in the Internet, a video with scenes of violence. According to the victim, most of the pornographic videos were filmed at the apartment of Christopher.
Maybe later man you wait and the more severe charges. Schoolgirl teenager claims she has been impregnated, and her strength was brought to the clinic where he was forced to have an abortion.
We will remind, earlier in Kharkov the boy departed independently from kindergarten, saved by the pizza guy. And social networks is gaining popularity a new danger to Teens “disappear for 24 hours.”
