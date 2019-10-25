The mother is trying to make seven year old son is transgender, dad sued and won (photos)
A resident of the city of Dallas (state of Texas) Jeff Younger, sued his ex-wife Anna Georgulas, believing that it is wrongly trying to turn their transgender seven year old son James. According to Jeff, James is a normal boy, but Anna makes him wear dresses and count myself a girl. She intimidates the child, constantly telling him that “little boys eat monsters”.
According to Daily Mail, Georgoulas, who is a pediatrician by profession, insists that her son was actually supposed to be a girl named Luna. A woman wants to have it completely replaced the floor — not only in social but also in the medical sense. She claims that James feels uncomfortable in the boy’s body. He was always interested in girlish toys and clothes, imitated the heroines of disney cartoons. According to her, the three experts agreed that James had “gender dysphoria” — gender identity disorder, when a person cannot accept their gender status of male or female and experiencing acute dissatisfaction with them. Currently James, on the advice of experts, goes to school in dresses under the name of the moon — so called by his teacher.
Jeff made sure that the boy is all right — it just confused the actions of his mother, who began to manipulate his mind from the age of three. The younger insists that his child is not a girl. He says that when James is at his home, he “vehemently refuses to dress like a girl” and admits that he wants to be a boy. Jeff accuses ex-wife “sexual violence” against a child. “It suppresses the sexual identity of a vulnerable boy. Day by day,” he said.
Younger won the case. The judge ruled that divorced parents are equally guardians of James. This means that they can only jointly make decisions regarding all medical issues concerning my son. In order to expose James to hormonal therapy, its transformation into a girl would need official consent of the father. Parents will also need to agree on a hairstyle of child and the need to visit a dentist and psychiatrist.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter