The mother of Britain waiting for the 22-year-old — despite the fact that he promised to stop…

The large family of great Britain has announced that it expects 22-year-old. Despite the fact that the couple from Lancashire sue and Noel Radford after the birth of the 20th offspring promised that more will not expand the family.
44-year-old sue and 48-year-old Noel announced that the birth will take place in April. Sue hoped that she would be a boy. Then it will be just equally — 11 girls and 11 boys. The firstborn of Redford Chris for 30 years. Next come the 25-year-old Sophie, a 23-year-old Chloe, a 22-year-old Jack, 20-year-old Daniel and 18-year-old Luke, 17-year-old Millie, a 16-year old Katie, 15 year old James, 14-year-old Allie, 13 year old Amy, 12-year-old Josh, 11-year-old Max, nine-year-old Tilly, a seven year old Oscar, a six year old Caspar, the three-year Hallie, two year old Phoebe, a year-old Archie and Bonnie ray, who was born in November last year. Only the two older children live separately from their parents. Sophie herself is already a mother of three.
According to the publication Metro, the family Baker of Redford lives in a house with ten bedrooms and receives a child allowance in the amount of 170 pounds in a week. While the food takes a weekly average of 350 pounds.
The couple met when she was only seven years old. Noel and sue grew up in foster care. Their son Chris and sue gave birth to at age 14. Despite the young age of the mother, the couple decided to keep the baby and not to give up for adoption. Soon the lovers were formally married. During the ninth pregnancy sue Noel had a vasectomy — the surgery is ligation of a fragment of the VAS deferens. But soon the couple decided that the nine children is not enough for them. And the husband, turning again to the doctors, regained their reproductive function.
Meanwhile, as wrote “the FACTS,” the most fertile woman in the world is a resident of Uganda, which for 40 years gave birth to 44 children.
