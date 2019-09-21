The mother of Kim Kardashian suffered from the guards daughter
The mother of socialite Kim Kardashian Kris Jenner, who recently starred in the stylish photo shoot with the youngest daughter, was postradala the hands of the guards, the eldest daughter, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
Men did not recognize the 63-year-old mother of the stars and applied it to her.
The incident occurred in the backyard of the house Kardashian. Kris Jenner came to visit daughter without warning, and clashed with security guards who didn’t recognize her as a star. They threw Chris to the ground, and the blow was so strong that she had to call an ambulance.
However, Kim at the time was not at home, and about the incident she learned from her sister Chloe, who called her and asked her to come on the scene.
“Kim, your guard attacked my mom! We just dialed 911. It’s so crazy!” with anxiety, said Chloe, in a telephone conversation. In the background at this moment a cry was heard Chris. She had complained that he hurt his neck.