The mother of Liam Hemsworth was always against Miley Cyrus
29-year-old Liam Hemsworth in the last time, explode all over the tabloids of Western media. And it is connected not only with his new novel, but with a scandalous divorce from Miley Cyrus. Up new details of their joint personal life.
As told to the insider, the family of Liam immediately took Miley into their surroundings. Most against the marriage was the mother of Hemsworth. She felt a great relief after hearing that her son has decided to divorce with the singer. Because the strength to deal with Cyrus she had already left.
By the way, it is worth noting that after a scandalous divorce, Liam immediately went to his home in Australia to his family. He needed the support of loved ones during this difficult period of life. As said by the actor himself: “I do not want to be part of this drama”.
The insider said: “Liam has relied on the strength of his family. He went to live in Australia, to be a little abstract about this situation with Miley. Liam really needed in their home during this period. They are very, very close.”
Recall that the first filed for divorce, the actor Liam Hemsworth. The official statement of why a couple breaks up, is still there, but according to rumors the reason was infidelity Cyrus. While still in the marriage, she decided to change orientation and the beginning of the relationship with Caitlin Carter. Same-sex love did not last long. Miley immediately had an affair with a young aspiring Australian singer Cody Simpson, which is in relations to this day.
Liam was briefly going through a divorce with his wife. Last week a guy was seen walking with a young actress Maddison brown, young people were hugging and kissing, oblivious to the photographers around.