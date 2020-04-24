The mother of Neymar broke up with 23-year-old boyfriend after learning the truth about his orientation
The mother of 28-year-old striker “Paris Saint-Germain” and Brazilian national team Neymar Nadine Goncalves have decided to part with the 23-year-old Thiago Ramos, reports the Daily Mail.
According to the newspaper, 52-year-old Nadine threw Thiago learned from the Network that he met with a group of men before their first meeting.
Before I met Goncalves, the players and the model had a relationship with the chef Neymar Mauro, and also met with Brazilian actor Carlinhos Maya.
Note, the Neymar was not against the relationship between the mother and namesake of the captain of real Madrid, and even wished them luck.