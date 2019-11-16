The mother of the murdered historian-dismantler Sokolov postgraduate students became ill at the funeral
Saturday, November 16, in the village of Starovelichkovskaya, Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation said goodbye to the murdered an assistant Professor of St Petersburg state University graduate student Anastasia Yeshchenko. She was buried in a closed coffin, goodbye to the dead girl came hundreds of people, wrote the Russian RBC.
The mother of the murdered girl came to St. Petersburg to identify her daughter’s body and take him home Anastasia. The funeral cameabout about a hundred people.
During the funeral service of the mother of the deceased several times became ill, and after the funeral, she was in intensive care, said her husband Oleg Yeshchenko.
The first time it happened in Trinity Church, where they brought the coffin with the body of her daughter. And again at the cemetery, which now came the procession.
“I have taught and will teach children to be kind and fair, —said Anastasia’s father in the cemetery. — The daughter was an honest man. And if someone blames greed, mistaken. She has always made herself”.
Then the floor was taken by the mother of the graduate students. “I’m sorry we’re driving by, but didn’t reach”, — he said, after which she became ill and the relatives called the doctor. The doctors decided on hospitalization. The woman was taken away by “ambulance”. It went to accompany the son. The coffin of Anastasia began to dig in without a mother.
Eschenko added that he was familiar with the murderer’s daughter — historian Oleg Sokolov. “Knew him in absentia, according to daughter. I don’t even want to talk about it and hear, “said he.
As previously reported “FACTS”, associate Professor, St. Petersburg state University, Oleg Sokolov was detained November 9 in St. Petersburg, when he tried to drown in the river Washing a severed female hands. Historian in a poor condition and suffering from hypothermia was taken to the hospital. He later repented and admitted that he was in a relationship with her former student, Anastasia Eschenko and killed her after a quarrel because of jealousy. Recovering, he decided to dismember the body and get rid of it. On 11 November the Sokolova court arrested for two months.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter