The mother of three children mauled to death by her own dog (photo)
44-the summer inhabitant of the British city Widnes, the mother of three children, Elaine Stanley mauled death her own dog attacked her in the living room of the house. Older 22-year-old daughter Elaine, leaving 12-year-old sisters-twins, rushed to the neighbors for help, shouting: “the Dog attacked my mother!”.
People tried to ward off the enraged animal, throwing in them bricks, but they did not release his victim, continuing with a growl to tear her teeth. Mrs. Stanley received a severe wound from which he died.
What caused the seizure of aggression in two nechistoplotnym American bulldog is not yet clear. It is known that before the attack, Elaine arguing with her daughter in a raised voice.
As informs edition Daily Mail, police shot and killed one of the dogs. And in another issued a charge of tranquilizer.
Neighbors say that the dogs lived with Elaine for about three years and was always friendly. With them often played the little neighborhood kids, who sometimes even used the dogs as pillows.
“A terrible tragedy! We could not think about this,” said one of the women.
Elaine
