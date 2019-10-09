The mother visited Zavorotnyuk in the center for critically ill
October 9, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Russian theater and film actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, who is currently undergoing treatment in a rehabilitation center, are always her family. Other patients report that every day the star of “My fair nanny” visits her mother, which brings her all the necessary products, says REN TV.
According to TV channel, the woman went to daughter’s yesterday.
have tazalis comment appeared in the media information that she was discharged a few days ago from a Moscow clinic, where on 13 September he received treatment for cancer.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter