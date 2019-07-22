The mother was arrested for being left in a hot car baby (PHOTO)

A woman was arrested after, according to police, she left her year-old child alone in a hot car in the Parking lot of a pharmacy in Richmond Hill.

The police said they were called to the Parking lot on Sunday evening, and there they found the child crying and sweating in a parked car.

Firefighters helped to remove the baby from the car and deliver it to the hospital for precaution.

37-year-old mother of the child was found inside the pharmacy, where she was arrested. During the arrest it was discovered stolen items and it turned out that she already was wanted on a warrant.

A woman from Newmarket was charged with that she left the child, and the theft of up to $5,000.

The police also said that the woman’s name will not be disclosed for security purposes baby. He was handed over to relatives.