The motor-in-wheel Protean can change the world
How to develop our world? This is largely defined by those technologies that are being adopted now. For example, unmanned vehicles can almost completely supplant the traditional roads that are managed by people.
However, it is important to understand that unmanned vehicles can be represented by several concepts. So, if this refers to the use of electric drive, developed by Protean wheel motor can be a fact that may revolutionize the world.
In General, the brand became famous about 6 years ago. The company entered the market with in-wheel motors, which were developed specifically for use in UAVs. But special popularity then they don’t deserve. They were bulky, heavy and required very careful use of mud and gravel could easily damage them.
Time passed and the engineers, having finished the project, went back on the market. The main difference between the proposals in the positioning. Modern wheel-motors is focused on producing small buses. Here the emphasis is not speed, but maneuverability. In addition, these unmanned buses can offer greater capacity.
Wheel-motor Protean360+ is a complete module that includes rim with tire, motor, suspension system with double transverse lever and a shock absorber mounted in the steering group. This design when used allows you to rotate the wheel 360 degrees. In addition, a mechanism of lifting / lowering using Pneumatics.
The video shows a virtual model of the bus, collected with the use of these wheel-motors. It’s incredibly maneuverable and goes not only forward / backward but also right / left (!), that seems extremely surprising. But as they approached the platform for the landing of passengers, it is able to lower the body as the situation requires it, to ease boarding and exiting passengers in wheelchairs, or with bags having wheels.
Maybe the proposed solution will be evaluated by the car brands. If it will be implemented, this approach will make passenger transport a very different – comfortable and maneuverable.