The motorcade of Lebanese Minister fired, there are victims
June 30, 2019 | News | No Comments|
On 30 June, the motorcade of Lebanon’s Minister for refugee Affairs Saleh al-Gharib fired at a group of intruders. As the channel , the purpose of the unknown was the foreign Minister Gibran Bassil.
The convoy was moving in the direction of the village Cabr-Shamun in mount Lebanon. Bassil had originally planned to go to the same area, but later refused to participate in the trip. For this reason, the unknown was wrong with the tuple. The attack killed two accompanying the Minister.
“Fire was opened by the supporters of the socialists, who did not know that the convoy consists of Saleh al-Gharib”, – stated in the message.