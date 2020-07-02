The “movement” has paid half a million hryvnias of a penalty for insulting the referee, the club’s President
Gregory Kozlovsky
The club’s First League “movement” paid a fine in the amount of 500 thousand hryvnias for insulting the President of club Grigory Kozlovsky, the arbitrator Dmitry Krivushkin, according to the Sportarena.
The incident occurred during the match 1/16 finals of the Cup of Ukraine between “Ruh” and “Mariupol” (0:1).
In particular, the surge of emotions aroused Kozlowski incident that happened in the 77th minute of the match, after which the referee sent just appeared on the field of player Ernest Antwi, showing a Ghanaian footballer a straight red card.
Rostrum immediately began chanting slogans about non-traditional sexual orientation of the judge, and Kozlovsky at the post-match press conference was agree with them.
It is noted that the Lviv club has still not paid the club imposed penalties in the amount of 225 thousand UAH for not using official ball in PFL home games of the season 2019/20.
PFL has fined “movement” at 25 thousand hryvnia for every home game without the use of a formal ball.