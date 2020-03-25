The MP held a sports training under walls of the Verkhovna Rada (photo)
March 25, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Jean Beleniuk
Despite the postponement of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo the following year, the people’s Deputy from the party “servant of the people” Zhan Beleniuk not suspended its preparation for the main world sports Forum.
In terms of closures of sports grounds in Kiev because of the coronavirus, two-time world champion and silver medalist of the Olympic games 2016 in Rio in Greco-Roman wrestling was out for a jog right in Mariinsky Park, and then equipped gym under the ground in front of the Parliament building, which is also his place of work.