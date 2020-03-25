The MP held a sports training under walls of the Verkhovna Rada (photo)

| March 25, 2020 | Sport | No Comments

Народный депутат провел спортивную тренировку под стенами Верховной Рады (фото)

Jean Beleniuk

Despite the postponement of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo the following year, the people’s Deputy from the party “servant of the people” Zhan Beleniuk not suspended its preparation for the main world sports Forum.

In terms of closures of sports grounds in Kiev because of the coronavirus, two-time world champion and silver medalist of the Olympic games 2016 in Rio in Greco-Roman wrestling was out for a jog right in Mariinsky Park, and then equipped gym under the ground in front of the Parliament building, which is also his place of work.

Народный депутат провел спортивную тренировку под стенами Верховной Рады (фото)

Народный депутат провел спортивную тренировку под стенами Верховной Рады (фото)

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr