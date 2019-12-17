The MP spoke about the value of the land after the acclaimed reforms
Deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has told, what will be the value of the land after you enter the sensational reform. It is reported that it will not final, and will grow three times after some time. About it write mass media.
Thus, it is reported that immediately after Ukraine will introduce a free market in land, the price per hectare will be about two thousand dollars. However, according to the Deputy from the party “people’s Servant”, this value will be increased after two years approximately three times.
He says that immediately after the bill will come into force, and it will happen in October of next year, the cost is not very high, but at the end of 2021 and 2022, it will grow to 5-7 thousand dollars per hectare.
Also, Dmitry Solomchuk says that immediately after launch, very small number of Ukrainians will decide to sell their land.
Recall that according to the government, this bill will help every year to replenish the budget of Ukraine to half a billion dollars.