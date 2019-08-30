The municipalities have asked lots of money to solve individual housing problem (PHOTO)

Loading...

Canadian city officials asked the Federal parties asking to add more than $ 500 million a year to a ten-year housing programme of the national government.

The Federation of canadian municipalities stated that these measures are necessary to correct for the remaining eight years of gaps regarding availability and rental assistance to disadvantaged citizens in maintaining and obtaining housing.

Among the requests the creation of a Fund to help elderly people in paying for retrofitting the house according to their needs, additional Fund support the construction of more housing for indigenous peoples in cities, and private pay apartments for homeless with mental illness.

The representatives of city administrations are also requested parties to consider the provision of subsidies and tax incentives to owners of dilapidated rental buildings when paying for reconstruction and the preservation cost by the level of affordable housing.

The measures envisaged in the framework, to be released today, will cost about $ 580 million per year for the remaining eight years of the existing housing strategy.

The liberals have unveiled their 10-year national housing strategy, which will involve the provinces and territories, with a budget of $ 40 billion at the end of 2017, and now, with the inclusion of new items in this year’s budget, said that the total cost will exceed $ 55 billion.