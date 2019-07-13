Of all the strange, nonsensical reasons why the city authorities have refused to give business owners in Toronto a license for the official opening of the patio, “tree” seems particularly striking.

The owners of the TuckShop Kitchen, homelike convenience store and eatery known for its sandwiches and burgers, appealed to his neighbors in the area of the Junction Triangle on Tuesday with a request for help.

“We would ask residents who live near the intersection of DuPont and Edwin street, please pay attention to the survey, the licensing Department should send you in the mail,” reads the message posted by the co-owner Robb Angom in a local Facebook group.

“In a poll / vote you will be asked whether patio TuckShop Kitchen for our area.”

You see, patio TuckShop, according to the rules of the city of Toronto, was recently recognized as inappropriate for obtaining a permit to operate as a street café.

“As a restaurant take-away with no table service and no sale of alcohol we originally considered our outdoor area as a place to stay the General public and mainly the waiting area for the small area inside our room, explained eng on Facebook. The city agreed, so we followed procedure and applied for permission to be considered a street café”.

Instead encourage TuckShop for complying with the procedures, the licensing division of the city rejected their application for permission on the grounds that they “use a wooden fence instead of a metal fence”.

Deputy mayor Ana Bailao (Ana Bailão), whose district includes the area where the Kitchen and TuckShop is located at the address 1640 Dupont St., explained Tuesday that the question about the wooden structures you just can’t beat.

“TuckShop Kitchen received a notice from city in the summer of 2018 work on the patio without a license. The patio was eliminated and my staff helped TuckShop Kitchen, explaining what is required to obtain permission to open patio” – said Bailao in a statement via e-mail.

“Because of their patio use only structures made of wood, their application will be rejected in accordance with the applicable rules.”

But Bylaw also added that luckily for TuckShop this policy will change in September after a long-awaited revision of the rules in relation to outdoor cafes and market stalls.

According to the representative office of Balau, wooden patio needs to be resolved by next summer. Until then, the owners of the Tuckshop Kitchen will focus on residents of the area signed up to support the fact that they have the right to offer the visitor a place to enjoy a coffee outdoors.