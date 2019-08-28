The murder in Berlin of the Chechen khangoshvili, part of the ‘hit list’ of Kadyrov, ordered the FSB, I think the Chechen Diaspora (PHOTO)

Loading...

In the case of murder in the heart of Berlin 41-year-old ethnic Chechen from Georgia Zelimkhan khangoshvili German intelligence services believe to be the most probable version of murder for hire.

The arrested killer “a native of Siberia”, a Vadim, who came to Berlin from Moscow just before committing the crime, acted professionally. The German security authorities believe that this is not her real name as the passport. The arrested Russian citizen refuses to answer the police questions and demands of the representative of the Russian Embassy. Vadim arrived in Germany only a few days ago and had a return ticket to Russia.

According to German newspaper Der Tagesspiegel, in the circles of security agencies claim that the signs of personal interest “Vadim Pushkin” the murder khangoshvili do not exist. Evidence that men were familiar, no.

In case you confirm the version about participation in murder of the Russian security services, the investigation will take the Federal Prosecutor of Germany. “According to this theory, Vadim S. killed Zelimkhan khangoshvili (aka Tornike Kavtarashvili – by the mother) ordered by the Russian special services in order to demonstrate to the enemies of Russia, they are nowhere safe, not even in Germany,” the German newspaper quoted InoPressa.

“They say that for the Russian special services, the man, apparently, was not only a dangerous Islamist, but also a traitor For his murder can stand the Governor of Moscow to Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov. Kadyrov is notorious for his cruelty, he excessive violence fought with the Chechen rebels,” writes Der Tagesspiegel.

Speaking about how professional the killer was caught, the investigators note the good coincidence – after shots he rode the bike several hundred meters up and threw it in the river a plastic bag with weapons, clothes and wig. Then he wanted to sit on the motorbike and escape. But he noticed two teenagers and told the police. As close to the police, Vadim S. was able to quickly catch. When he found a large sum of cash. Soon the river spree caught discarded the murder weapon – a gun with a silencer brand Glock 26 9mm and the Bicycle “Vadim” drove back to Zelimkhan khangoshvili Small in the Park Tiergarten.

Funded by the EU and Germany non-governmental organization Human Rights Education and Monitoring Center, located in the capital of Georgia Tbilisi, it is believed that the murder in Berlin “are Russian special services”.

The Chechen Diaspora in Europe also expressed confidence that the murder khangoshvili can be related to Russian secret services. Representatives of the Diaspora “firmly believe that the murder was committed by Russian special services,” he said in an interview to the “Caucasian knot” the head of the International Association “Peace and human rights” (German Department) Aslan Archev.

The head of the Chechen Diaspora of Istanbul, the Director of the public organization “Cowcaster” Ali Visagie recalled that “earlier in Georgia has already attempted to kill khangoshvili”. “I believe that it is a political murder”, – he concluded, Recalling that khangoshvili was a field commander during the Chechen war. “He was a famous personality, had serious credibility among Chechens in Georgia. In the beginning of the second military campaign he participated in military actions. Was one of close people of Shamil Basayev and Aslan Maskhadov, was the commander of one of the groups, which were 50-60 fighters,” – said Ali Visagie.

The brother of the murdered Zurab khangoshvili in an interview with the Chechen organization “Vipond” said that the murder in Berlin of Zelimkhan khangoshvili ordered the Federal security service of Russia.

The representative of Ichkeria abroad Husein Iskhanov in an interview with “Echo of the Caucasus” also has confidently accused the Russian special services. “I see this as a murder trail that is, perhaps, the Embassy of the Russian Federation. This is not the first and not the last murder of Chechens (abroad). We have seen a series of killings of Russian intelligence agencies, starting with Dzhokhar Dudayev, Aslan Maskhadov, and then outside the Russian Federation. In Qatar, was killed Zelimkhan Yandarbiyev, a murder in Austria in 2009, Umar Israilov, then a number of resonant murders, including in Turkey. In Istanbul, there were enough murders (Chechens), where was involved the Russian special services. There is a video where the killers have to offer money”, – quotes its publication.

Head of German-Caucasian society in Berlin, human rights Ekkehard Maas said that khangoshvili appealed to him for assistance in getting asylum in Germany at the end of 2016. “I wrote him a letter of introduction to our Ministry for migration and refugees, where he announced his short biography and voiced reasons, posing a threat to its security. The information he possessed about the incident in the Pankisi gorge, also could serve the interests of Germany,” said Maas.

The human rights activist believes that the prosecution khangoshvili is due to “his participation in the second Chechen military campaign as commander”. According to him, khangoshvili was ready to fight with Russia and during the five-day war in August 2008. “In August 2008, he gathered 200 volunteers from the Pankisi gorge… Probably Russia could not forgive him for his participation as a mediator in negotiations with the militants in 2012 in the Pankisi gorge,” said Maas.

According to him, khangoshvili has survived several assassination attempts, including the attempted poisoning, and constantly received threats. “During the second Chechen war he fought under the command of Basayev… In 2002 he was given 60 militants, he became the commander. His wife lived at this time in Makhachkala, went to medical school. After the second war it became very dangerous to be there and with great difficulty in 2004-2005 he was able, through Khasavyurt – Makhachkala – Baku enter illegally in Georgia… He got himself a passport in the name of the mother of Kavtarashvili, lived in Tbilisi, where his wife worked as a doctor,” said Maas.

The human rights activist stressed that he intends to seek the granting of refugee status to the family of the deceased.