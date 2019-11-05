The murder of a child in kindergarten in Russia: the network got the video from surveillance cameras
The network posted a video captured by surveillance cameras at the kindergarten Naryan-Mar (Russia), where 36-year-old Denis Pozdeev during quiet hours killed a 6-year-old boy to “work a spell on a long and rich life.”
The video shows how a man approaches the closed door of the kindergarten, which remotely opens a security guard. Then he goes through the corridors of the kindergarten and comes to the door of the room.
In Sledkom the Russian Federation reported that the man climbed to the second floor and went into the bedroom. One of the teachers tried to prevent him to approach the children, but the man pushed her away. While the other teacher ran over protection, inadequate man struck the boy with a knife in the neck. And Denis Pozdeev, and the security guard that opened the door for him, the court sent into custody.
As previously reported “FACTS” during questioning Pozdeev admitted that “spell” he read in a book. The killer also said that his performance needed a victim a small child.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter