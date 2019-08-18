The murder of a family near Ulyanovsk: a conversation killer with a friend
The network has published a transcript of a recording of the audio messages that the teenager-the murderer of Patrikeevo Ulyanovsk region, Russia sent one of his friends this spring. In it he discusses crime in the city, curses, and declares that he wants a quiet life.
“In Ulyanovsk we do, …, the murder capital, …, Russia. Not sure about this statement, but we have no crime here … and more. Groups … these sorts, AUE, blah-blah-blah. In short, I don’t like it. Want a quiet life”, — he said with a message to a friend.
Buddy boys, who wished to remain anonymous, said he knew of a student three years. Then, for some unknown reason, their communication ceased. However, his friend knew about the new boy’s interest.
“We consider, as the brothers were, but then we stopped. I know he started misbehaving. Got into this topic AUE, translated as “the prisoner’s life are one.” Well, and began to lean towards the prisoners issue,” — he said, reports the Telegram-channel “360tv.ru”.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, the tragedy occurred in the village of Patrikeevo Ulyanovsk region of Russia. Teen killed grandmother, grandfather, mother, and younger brother and sister in their own home. He then went outside and killed himself.
