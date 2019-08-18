The murder of a family near Ulyanovsk: has video from the scene of the tragedy
The network has published a video of the house in the Ulyanovsk region, where the young man was killed with an ax grandmother, grandfather, mother, and younger brother and sister. Video was published by Telegram-channel “@tv360ru”.
As reported “FACTS” in Russia was horrific in its brutality incident — a teenager killed five members of his family and then committed suicide.
The shocking incident took place in the village Patrikeevo. The guy stabbed two children and three adults. Then inflicted several fatal wounds. All the victims were members of one family. According to others, the victims of teenager hacked to death and then jumped off of mobile towers.
In December last year in Ulyanovsk shot a mother and her two children. Their bodies were found in their apartment. There was found the body of an unidentified 40-year-old man.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter