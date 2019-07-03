The murder of a famous “thief in law” was caught on video
In the Armenian capital Yerevan in the night from 2 to 3 July in the yard of the house № 19 along the street Mikoyan shots rang out. It is known that killing the “thief in law” Andranik Harutyunyan named Ando Lame or > > > Andik of Masivtsi.
Passers-by who heard the shooting called police and a medical team, but the criminal authority has died on the spot, writes CrimeRussia.
It is known that kingpin killed the killer. He stabbed his victim four bullets — two in the shoulder, one in back and one in the head.
The footage shows four men sitting in the gazebo and, apparently, playing backgammon. Suddenly behind him a man comes and starts firing a gun. Two players hiding under the table, two more run away. The assassin continues to fire, but at some point one man manages to run out from under the table. The gunman catches him. First they disappear from the frame, but then reappear in the foreground and you can see how an unarmed man trying to fend off the killer with a stick. He continues to shoot. Finally, the victim falls, and the killer, making even a few of test shots, runs away.
Immediately after the incident Harutiunian called an ambulance, but to the hospital to take “certain lawyer” did not. The police information about the incident was received at 23:10.
According to the IC of Armenia, at the crime scene were found shells, one bullet, and also tracks similar to blood, and a sports bag which, according to preliminary data, belonged to the killer.
The deceased’s body was discovered four gunshot wounds, one of which had in the head. Two bullets hit him in the shoulder, another shot was fired in the back.
The newspaper reminds that Ando Lame called one of the most influential “thieves in law” in Armenia. He was active not only at home but also in Russia. For example, at the end of the zero caught him in a condition of narcotic intoxication with heroin in his pocket and a fake passport, and then put in jail. Then he was caught in 2016 and was expelled to Armenia, where he also began to direct their orders.
According to some, the conflict with the participation of the Lame happened because of problems between the underworld community and authorities. It is noted that some of the thieves in law made a deal with the state, but the agreement was not supported by the kingpin Giraud Brutyan, after which the group of criminal authorities questioned his status. For Giraud stood up Ando, and began in earnest the dismantling of the criminal, the victim of which became Arutunan.
As previously reported “FACTS” now the Armenian authorities have launched a large-scale company to clean up the country from the criminal elements and organized crime.
