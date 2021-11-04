The murder of a Ukrainian woman by Baldwin: the members of the film crew under investigation switched to an aggressive defense
A lawyer for assistant director & # 8220; Rust & # 8221;, charged with handing over the gun to Alec Baldwin, said it was not his job to check for ammo, INSIDER reported.
David Halls' attorney said the assistant director & # 8220; Rust & # 8221; is not responsible for checking & # 8220; weapons on set & # 8221 ;.
Cinematographer Galina Hutchins died after actor Alec Baldwin fired a loaded pistol on set.
Court documents say Halls handed the gun over to Baldwin, saying the gun was safe.
Assistant Director Lawyer & # 8220; Rust & # 8221; said it was not the duty of the assistant director to check if the gun was fired on the set.
David Halls' lawyer Lisa Torraco said on November 1: “He is not responsible for his check. This is not an assistant director's job. If he decides to check the firearm because he wants to make sure everything is safe, he can do it, but it is not his responsibility & # 8221 ;.
Court documents describe how Halls handed the gun over to Baldwin, declaring it “cold”. & # 8211; an industry term meaning & # 8220; not dangerous & # 8221 ;.
Baldwin fired a pistol on set on October 21 during a rehearsal. It was loaded, and the bullet hit cameraman Galina Hutchins and killed her.
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film's relatively inexperienced gunsmith, was keeping an eye on the firearms. But, according to law enforcement reports, it was Halls, not Gutierrez-Reed, who gave the pistol to Baldwin.
In an interview, Torraco disputed that Halls gave Baldwin a pistol.
She said, & # 8220; This idea that my client grabbed a gun and handed it to Baldwin is completely irrelevant. & # 8221 ;.
But after further interrogation, she did not repeat this statement and evaded answering again.
Torraco then said that & # 8220; does not matter & # 8221; if Halls gave the gun to Baldwin, because the check pistol & # 8220; is not included in the duties of the assistant director & # 8221 ;.
Halls previously told law enforcement that he did not check all the cartridges in the revolver but believes he should have done so.
Halls said in a November 1 statement that he hoped the assassination would bring about a change in the film industry.
& # 8220; Galina Hutchins was not only one of the most talented people I have worked with, but also a friend of & # 8221 ;, & # 8211; he said.
& # 8220; I hope this tragedy prompts the industry to rethink its values and practices to make sure the creative process doesn't hurt anyone again & # 8221; & # 8211; he added.
Torraco said she thought the situation was & # 8220; very difficult & # 8221; for Halls, & # 8220; because he is not only very upset, but also became the object of investigation, people start pointing their fingers at him, and this is mind-boggling & # 8221 ;.
It looks like she was referring to a number of reports which highlighted previous cases of Halls reportedly neglecting security procedures.
The team from the film, which Halls previously worked on, said that he once pushed the actor into an unsafe stunt, despite the objections of the crew.
People who worked with Halls on other projects also complained about his behavior on the set.
He was fired from his position as assistant director of the film in 2019 when a pistol & # 8220; unexpectedly fired & # 8221; and injured a crew member.
As ForumDaily wrote earlier:
- Hannah Gutierrez- Reed, a weapons specialist on the set of Rust, has been the subject of numerous complaints while working as a gunsmith in her previous and first film, The Old Way.
- Court records indicate that the gunsmith and mate were responsible for the readiness of the weapon director of the film.
- American actor Alec Baldwin accidentally killed one person and injured another on the set of Rust in Albuquerque. The deceased, 42-year-old photographer and cinematographer Galina Hutchins, was Ukrainian.