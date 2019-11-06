The murder of Americans in Mexico: boy saved six brothers and sisters
13-year-old boy who survived an armed attack on the family of Mormons in Mexico, was able to hide six brothers and sisters in the Bush, and then completed the 23 kilometres to call for help, said his relatives. About it writes BBC.
In the attack, which occurred on Tuesday, November 5, in Northern Mexico, killing nine people — six children and three adults. Eight children survived. According to us media reports, five of them received bullet wounds.
The victims were members of the Lebaron family, associated with the Mormon community, which decades ago settled in Mexico.
Security Minister of Mexico said that a group of Mormons attacked by mistake, mistaking them for others. But relatives of the victims claimed that the family in the past had received threats for his statements about the cruelty of the local drug cartels.
In the state of Sonora two feuding gangs — “La línea”, associated with a major Juarez cartel and “Los Capos”, a member of the Sinaloa cartel.
How did you manage to escape the kids?
“A convoy of three vehicles, which were three women, with their 14 children, went from Bavispe in the state of Sonora in La-Mora in the neighboring state of Chihuahua. Safety reasons it was decided to go together,” — said the TV channel si-EN-EN, one of the family.
“The procession was ambushed in Bavispe. When the mother and two brothers Devin Langford was shot, he hid his six brothers and sisters in the bushes and camouflaged them with branches. Then a boy walked six hours to his community in La Mora”, — wrote in Facebook his cousin Kendra Lee Miller.
One of the sisters, nine-year-old Mackenzie, not waiting for the return of his brother, left the sanctuary and walked in the dark for four hours. It was found by rescuers.
“In the massacre survived the seven-month girl faith Langford. Her mother, Christine Langford-Johnson managed to put the child seat on the vehicle floor. Then the woman got out of the car with their hands up, begging the attackers to stop firing, but was killed,” — said one of the survivors.
“When Devin got to La Mora, the members of the community armed themselves to go to the scene of the massacre. But then they decided to wait for reinforcements, so as not to endanger yourself. Within a few hours in La-the Sea was heard incessant firing,” wrote Miller.
Faith found in the car later, 11 hours after the attack.
The wounded children were taken by helicopter to American Phoenix for treatment. Eight-year-old Cody received a gunshot wound of the jaw and legs, 14-year-old Kyle was shot in the leg, four years of thunder in the back, and a nine-month Check was shot in the chest.
Who were killed?
Five people — 30-year-old Maria Ranita-Miller, her eight-month-old twins Titus and Tiana, a 12-year-old Howard and 10-year-old crystal was killed after the car bombing, which was subjected to intensive shelling.
A few miles from where the attackers attacked two other cars. Killed 43-year-old Dona Langford and her 11-year-old son. Langford-Johnson died, leaving the other car.
The US President Donald trump called the victims “beautiful family and friends” who were in the crossfire between two brutal drug cartels.
What was the reaction to the slaughter?
Trump said he was willing to assist in the fight against violence from the drug cartels to “wipe them off the face of the earth.”
“If Mexico is going to need or asks for help to get rid of these monsters, the US is ready and can connect and get the job done quickly and efficiently — he wrote in Twitter. — Waiting for a call from your great President!”
Later, after a telephone conversation with trump, the President of Mexico, andrés Manuel lópez Obrador said that the justice in Mexico the case of the government.
“Through the President trump, I expressed condolences to the family and friends of the victims of the incident on the border of Chihuahua and Sonora. I thanked him for his willingness to help and said that the justice agencies of the government of Mexico,” wrote Obrador on Twitter.
The Governor of the state of Sonora Claudia Pavlovich Arellano called the people responsible for the slaughter of monsters.
A cousin of one of the dead women Julian Lebaron also demanded to find those responsible.
“We want to know who was behind it, why they did it, and we want this information is accurate. We wonder who would attack women and children,” he said in an interview with Mexican radio.
What the community Lebaron?
All the victims were part of the Lebaron community, which was formed by a breakaway group of Mormons in the early twentieth century, after their Church in the US changed views on polygamy.
The Lebaron community, which includes Mormons and Catholics. Its members reported that the community is home to about 3 thousand people.
According to participants of the community Tiffany Langford, members have different beliefs, but in General there practice fundamentalist Mormonism.
“We’re a big family, said Langford in an interview with broadcaster. — We love and support each other, regardless of our individual beliefs. I’ve never seen such a force of unity and love in such a big family. It is a tragedy of all our lives.”
Local media believe the car could be confused with a column opposing factions.
In 2009, Eric Lebaron was taken hostage, and for his return demanded a ransom. The community refused to pay for his release, to continue not to encourage similar kidnappings.
Eric Lebaron was eventually released, but after a while his brother Benjamin was beaten to death.
In 2010, Julian Lebaron has published an article in the Dallas Morning News, urging Mexican authorities to act against organized crime.
On Tuesday, commenting on the incident, Mexican radio, he said that his family had received threats. “We reported the threats, and it is the consequences,” he said.
Last year the family had a conflict with local farmers who accused the Mormons of excessive use of water to irrigate their walnut trees, causing the nearby farms to water their crops was nothing.
Previously the Lebaron family was required to give her the right to create their own security forces.
How serious is the problem with crimes related to drug trafficking in Mexico?
The Sinaloa cartel has demonstrated his power in October, when members of the group captured the city of Culiacan and entered into street battles with the police. The reason was the detention of the son of drug Lord Joaquin Guzman, nicknamed El Chapo, who is serving a life sentence.
Inferior in numbers, the security forces of Mexico decided to release Ovidio Guzman Lopez, to stop the bloodshed.
