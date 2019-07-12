The murder of the influential “thief in law” led the security forces to go to the bandits
After the resonant murder of the influential thief in law Lame Ando (Andranik Harutyunyan), shot recently in Yerevan, the local police even tighter took over the criminal underground, where it gains momentum another bloody conflict. This writes the “Criminal Russia”.
An attempt on the lawyer outrage, without meeting serious offense, which put the death, so the death Harutyunyan may trigger a new round of gang war.
To understand the situation, the security forces even had to resort to the “colleagues” of the deceased: several thieves and authorities is summoned for questioning, where investigators asked their opinion about what happened. Some have excuses — they say, know little. Others have put forward very different versions — for example, about someone’s personal revenge for old insults.
Began to get the impression that thieves do not know what it is, and I suspect a setup.
However, many members of the shadow world say that everything is much simpler: it is now unfolding again in the long-standing confrontation between the thieves of Yerevan and Leninakan (now Gyumri), and Ando prior to his death, insulted Gyumri lawyer Zapa (Andranik Sogoyan), so his death was both revenge and an act of intimidation.
As previously reported “FACTS” known “thief in law” Guli suddenly raided in Baku, became aware of his arrival.
