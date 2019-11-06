The musician Stephen Morris returned forgotten in a train the violin for $320 thousand
British musician Stephen Morris returned the violin the beginning of the eighteenth century, which he forgot on the train on the way from a concert in London.
It is clarified that the musician reported lost violin to the traffic police, after which the Agency found on the recording surveillance camera man exit the train with a violin case.
Then Morris through the press was asked to return his violin, and the same day received a Twitter message from a man who said that the tool had.
Morrison, accompanied by police was found with a man in a supermarket Parking lot. Found violin a few times, apologized for what took it to the police immediately.
We are talking about the violin wizard David Telera 1709.