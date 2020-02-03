The mustache gave his prediction for the rematch Wilder – fury
After 3 weeks, the belt holder of world champion under version WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will fight in a rematch against former world champion Tyson fury.
The upcoming game commented former undisputed world champion in craterface Oleksandr Usyk, confessing that in the first battle favored the British.
“About the second battle of the Wilder – fury. I’m in the first fight, give preference to Tyson fury. In the second, probably, too will be more inclined to it. He has much more skills than Wilder. But Wilder is such an unpredictable guy who can just strike at any moment, as it happened in the first fight,” said Barbel in the comments to Ren TV.
“Fury should be maximally concentrated on the match. To be constantly in battle. Try not to pianiste. It is Boxing. View the duel, as there will be. The strongest win. I like to watch Boxing, what’s going on in the ring. Who will win – it is who did more work, who wants it more. I have for Boxing,” – said Ukrainian.
We will remind that the match will be held in Las Vegas, February 22.
We add that the first meeting of the boxers ended in a draw.