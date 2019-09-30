The mysterious death in Saudi Arabia shot dead a personal bodyguard of the king, who “too…
In Jeddah, was shot dead a personal bodyguard of the king of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud — Brigadier General Abdel Aziz al-Fahm.
Officially reported that General al-Fahm was killed in the house of his friend Turki bin Abdul-Aziz al-Sabti. There it had a conflict, “on personal grounds” (the reason it is not called) with another guest, Mamdouh Ben Meshaal al-Ali. After a quarrel Mamdouh left the house and returned with a weapon indiscriminately at those who were in the house.
47-year-old General was severely wounded and died in hospital, suffered two people — working-Filipino and the brother of the owner of the house.
The murderer refused to surrender and was shot dead by police. During the shooting with him five guards were wounded.
Crimes involving firearms are very rarely occur in Saudi Arabia, where strict Islamic law stipulates that convicted murderers and drug smugglers are sentenced to the death penalty.
At the same time, the Daily Mail reports that the death of Abdel Aziz al-Fagma surrounds a certain veil of secrecy. Rumors about a possible backroom Palace intrigue. According to some General was sacked a few days before death. There is also information that he owned the key information in relation to the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Journalist killed in Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. His remains are still not found. The crime involved the intelligence agencies of Saudi Arabia and the entourage of the crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman al-Saud. I suspect that the order to murder could give the Prince himself, but the son of king Salman denies that this was done with his knowledge.
