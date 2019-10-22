The mysterious death of Americans in the Dominican Republic: the FBI announced the results of the investigation
Extensive toxicology tests and an investigation by the FBI for a series of deaths of American tourists in the Dominican Republic gave unexpected result.
The investigation revealed that the FBI found no evidence of violations or abuse related to the deaths of Americans in the Dominican Republic, says Fox Business. The similarity of the cases, about which wrote so much of the media and told the relatives of the victims, the FBI acknowledged the statistics and announced that all death is “natural causes”, at the same insist and the government of the Dominican Republic.
The state Department reports that the toxicology reports of the FBI about the mysterious deaths of tourists from US in the Dominican Republic there was no evidence contrary to the findings of the island nation of the natural causes of death of these people. Alcohol poisoning, which was suspected by family and friends of the victims, either.
“The results of additional, extensive Toxicological tests conducted to date are consistent with the findings of local authorities”, — said the representative of the state Department.
The first deaths were in the headlines in may when it was revealed that a couple of Americans died in one and the same time in the same hotel room. The body of 63-year-old Edward Nathaniel Holmes and 49-year-old Cynthia Ann day was found may 30 in their room at the Grand Bahia Principe La Romana.
In this case, “the results of Toxicological investigations, the FBI has been able to rule out several potential causes of death” day and Holmes, including “methanol poisoning due to a bad alcohol”. These reasons are also excluded in connection with the deaths of other US citizens.
Another victim died in the same hotel just a few days before: according to the authorities of the Dominican Republic, the cause was a heart attack.
The results of Toxicological tests have been provided to the FBI by the Dominican authorities and the families of the deceased.
“The safety of U.S. citizens in the Dominican Republic is a top priority for the U.S. government and the U.S. Embassy in Santo Domingo, — said the representatives of the state Department. We will continue to work with our Dominican colleagues in the tourism sector, law enforcement and health sectors to assess and inform the public about the risks to safety in the Dominican Republic”.
In June, the Minister of tourism of the Dominican Republic stated that the cases were not part of any series of mysterious deaths, and become statistically normal, which tied together the American media.
However, the wave of deaths in the Dominican Republic are reported to have forced American tourists to think about other directions of travel.
The project ForwardKeys, which analyzes data on 17 million bookings of flights a day, said that from 1 to 17 June the cancellation of flights has increased by 45%, according to The Washington Post. Reservation of tickets to the island from the United States in July and August declined by 59% compared to last year.
“The recent deaths of tourists in the United States in the Dominican Republic, apparently had a significant impact on travel in the destination,” said Vice President ForwardKeys Olivier Ponti.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- Nathaniel Holmes, 63, and Cynthia Ann day, age 49, of the County of Prince George, Virginia, was discovered dead in a room at the hotel Bahía Príncipe resort Playa Nueva Romana, on the southeastern coast of the country.
- Miranda Soup-Werner was found dead in the hotel Grand Bahía Príncipe in La Romana on may 25.
- Relatives of 51-year-old Yvette Monique Sports said that she went to the resort in June last year and stayed at the resort Bahia Principe Resort in Punta Cana. In the room she drank a drink from the Minibar and died the same night.
- A woman from new York says that because of the soda bottles filled with bleach, she bled at the same resort in the Dominican Republic, where he died a few tourists.
- 31-year-old tourist from Russia Maria Cheremushkin died while on vacation in the Dominican Republic. The incident occurred on the night of 1 June. The family learned that shortly before the incident, the girl complained of pain in the heart, however, the necessary assistance was not provided. To the hospital for some reason it was sent in a taxi because the ambulance staff refused to call.
- Graduating high school deer Creek (OK) took off on June 8 in the Dominican Republic and settled in the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Punta Cana, where previously killed at least 2 Americans, and a few others got sick. Soon, the Teens felt ill, a diagnosis they have not been able to establish.
- On June 18 it became known about death in the Dominican Republic, 55-year-old Joseph Allen from new Jersey. His body on June 13 was found on the floor of a hotel room.
- On 20 June it became known that the 59-year-old Susan simoneau died on June 19 in New Orleans after she was urgently hospitalized due to fluid in the lungs. Her death came a week after she returned from her honeymoon in Punta Cana.
- 21 Jun families of two dead in the Dominican Republic of American tourists turned to Fox News, the news about the other two victims of the terrible resort. It became clear that September 17, 2016 during the rest died 69-year-old resident of Pennsylvania, and April 18, 2018 — 41-year-old man from Kansas.
- On 24 June the state Department confirmed the death of one more American tourist in the Dominican Republic. They became the 56-year-old Vittorio Caruso from Glen Cove, long island.
- 26 Jun in the hospital at the island resort died Khalid adkins from Denver. He rested there with his daughter, but he was not allowed on the plane back to the U.S. because it is too painful form. In the end, he died in hospital a few days later.
- July 14, the U.S. state Department confirmed the death of another American in the Dominican Republic in March of this year, the tourists died in the resort from the “respiratory diseases”. He became the 11th resident of the United States who died in the Caribbean nation this year, and at least 14 of those whose death in the Dominican Republic became known to the press.