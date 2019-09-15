The mysterious secret base in the United States: what’s really going on
Carefully camouflaged missile silos, command posts, secret labs and underground bunkers. In the U.S. there are many seemingly inconspicuous military facilities, which is a cause for debate for decades.
About them write books, shoot movies, they dedicate a computer game, but no one knows what’s really going on. Edition News.Mail.Ru gathered the top 3 most secret facility of the United States.
Area 51
Legendary base air force (USAF), the U.S. Area 51 in the desert of Nevada has repeatedly appeared in fantastic movies. Why not just attributed to American military officials here: the study of alien technology, and the creation of “flying saucers”, and the cultivation of combat a virus capable of destroying all of humanity, and genetic experiments. Bred conspiracy theories, the Pentagon was forced to reluctantly reveal some of the details.
According to official data, Area 51 developed experimental aircraft and weapons systems. It felt such planes as high-altitude reconnaissance Lockheed U2, A-12 and SR-71, as well as the famous “invisible” F-117 Nighthawk. The unusual triangular shape of their fuselage and could push bystanders stealth flight over the desert to the idea of experimenting with UFOs. According to some information, currently in Area 51 are engaged in top-secret hypersonic strategic reconnaissance-invisible SR-91 Aurora. This plane can reach speeds of 20 thousand miles per hour, however, the Pentagon still isn’t confirming anything.
Guantanamo Bay
The us naval base in guantánamo Bay in Cuba for over a hundred years. It has an area of about 117 square kilometers. Harbour base holds up to 50 large vessels up to aircraft carriers. On land — over a thousand office and residential properties, a mechanized port, ship repair docks, floating dock, warehouses of food, ammunition, fuel and lubricants. Contingent base — about ten thousand people military personnel. Specifically, they built a small town with all amenities.
But his notoriety base received from the eponymous prison, located on its territory. Americans since 2002 contained here a total of more than a thousand people without trial. The press repeatedly came dark rumors rampant here the riots. Individuals suspected of terrorism, tortured, not given them to bed, kept on a lean diet. Of them, in fact, a confession was beaten out. In 2009, President Barack Obama signed a decree on the closure of the prison, but it functions today. According to the international human rights organisations, it contains about 40 prisoners.
Mount Cheyenne
Heart of US national security is considered a three-kilometer Cheyenne mountain near the city of Colorado springs (Colorado) and underneath the permanent command post of the NORAD underground complex — the center of the United command of the aerospace defense of North America. This structure unites the American and canadian air and missile defense together. In the event of a nuclear war from the bunker in Cheyenne mountain’s political and military leadership of the country will command the troops.
The construction of the underground base began in 1961. In the depths of Cheyenne mountain for three years was a system of artificial caves. Three tunnels (length of 180 meters, height 20 meters, width 15 meters) intersected four (the length of 100 meters, height 17 meters, width 10 meters), forming a kind of lattice.
In these cells placed 15 of metal structures, 12 of which represent, in fact, the three-storey building, with the rest a level or two. The outer shell of sheets of low carbon steel with a thickness of nine and a half millimeters internal support steel frame. All these designs are mounted on special springs that make the complex resistant to earthquakes and effects of a nuclear attack. The bunker in Cheyenne mountain operates.