The mystery of Chernobyl: why did the plants not die from radiation
The Chernobyl accident in 1986 has transformed the once densely populated district into a huge exclusion zone.
But with caring people this area does not turned into a lifeless desert.
Nature began to return to their rights. In Chernobyl began to grow the animal population, including those who have not seen there for decades – for example, bears.
Particularly rapid growth was demonstrated by the vegetation.
Scientists noticed that even in the most affected areas the vegetation cover is successfully recovered within just three years.
They conducted a special study, to understand, what is this vitality, according to
It is known that most of the “parts” of a living cell can be replaced if they are damaged, but this does not apply to DNA.
At high radiation doses, the DNA is distorted, and cells die at lower injury in the form of a mutant cell is transformed into a cancerous and begins reproducing out of control.
For animals and people, these processes are deadly, because their cells and body systems “niche” and inflexible. The loss of even one of the key organs (brain, heart, lungs) leads to death.
But the plants are arranged differently. Because they cannot move, they should be able to adapt to any circumstances.
The structure of their organisms is not begins from birth, as in animals, and changes depending on the environment. The same species grown in different places can have different lengths of roots and stems in accordance with the environment, light, temperature, humidity and nutrient availability.
Unlike animals, plant cells can divide into cells of any type which are necessary for the further growth of the organism. Therefore, gardeners successfully grow entire flowers or trees from one cutting.
Plants can easily replace dead cells or tissue affected by the radiation or the attack of predators – the fauna regeneration works not so effectively.
Although radiation can cause plant tumors, mutated cells are usually not able to spread from one part of the sprout for another – they interfere with the hard connective obstacles. Therefore, malignant tumors in the majority of cases are not fatal.
The researchers also found that plants from Chernobyl use additional mechanisms for the protection of DNA, altering its chemistry for greater stability and activating special system to restore it.
The authors of the study stressed that during the development of the early plants the levels of natural radiation on the Earth’s surface was much higher than the current.
Obviously, modern plants can apply the ancient protective mechanisms that emerged in that era, long before the advent of man.
Recall that the Chernobyl accident occurred 33 years ago. Atmosphere got almost 190 tons of radioactive nuclear fuel. The total number of victims is estimated at two million people.