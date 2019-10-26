The mystical air of “Tancu z with stars”: the return MARUV and surprise from Tina Karol and Dan Balan
Sunday on TV channel “1+1” will be the tenth live “Tanzu s with a stars”. On the floor will fight seven pairs. The theme of this broadcast will be “a Mystical evening on Halloween”, so the rooms are full of mysterious stories.
So, the sexy leading Daniel Salem will become a werewolf. Together with his partner Yulia sakhnevich they will perform fabulous tango. Choreographer Alain Shoptenko and actor Alex Yarovenko decided to conquer the room with a quickstep in the images of count Dracula and his lady. Elena Kravets show ritual hip-hop.
Favorite show Anna Rizatdinova and Alexander Prokhorov swung for the hardest form of art — ballet. The gymnast will transform into the black Swan. Will evaluate whether such a liberty judge of the Catherine Kuchar, the audience will learn soon.
The show will return most flamboyant member MARUV, which dropped out of the project earlier. The singer will be leading on the balcony. She will meet the stars and be the first to know the score.
A special surprise for the audience cooking show hostess Tina and Dan Balan, coach-winner vocal show “voice of the country-9”. They promise an actor.
We will remind, the ninth air left one of the sexual participants, TV presenter Lyudmila Barbir. Her fans are indignant and asked to return to the project.
Partner TV presenter Dmitry Zhuk in an interview with “FACTS” told how they fought for victory.
