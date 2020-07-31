The NAB conducted a search in the company of Novinsky
CEO of Smart Energy Sergey Glazunov has suggested that NABOO has some claim to the officials of the State service of Geology and mineral resources.
Detectives of the National anti-corruption Bureau on 30 July raided the Central office of the group of companies Smart Energy, belonging to the Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Vadim Novinsky. This is stated in the message of the company.
The raids took place in the office of the company in Yakhnyky village in the Poltava region, General Director of Smart Energy Sergey Glazunov has suggested that NABOO has some claim to the officials of the State service of Geology and mineral resources and representatives of the company Arkona Gas-Energy, which in March 2020, bought Smart Energy.
The NEB is considering the legality of a few years ago, licenses for oil and gas production in the Poltava region company of Arkon, said Glazunov.
“Law enforcement officers decided to obtain documents relating to the transaction, relative to what they had requested it in advance”, — said General Director of Smart Energy. According to him, these documents were not provided to NAB.
