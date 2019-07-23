The name of another participant “s Tancu with a stars” (photo, video)
Soon on the channel 1+1 starts popular project “Dances with stars z”, in which Amateurs compete on the floor for the honorary victory. The creators keep the suspense and gradually call the names of star parties. The first lucky ones became presenter of the channel “1+1” and showman Volodymyr Ostapchuk, actress “Diesel Show” Victoria Bulitko and actor Michael Kukuk, well known to viewers of the Comedy “Swingers”.
The following participants chosen by the discus thrower. Now, dance has taken the baton of the famous TV presenter Nadezhda Matveeva. Video-a Ukrainian leading, in which it agreed to accept the challenge, published on the page “s Dances with stars” in Instagram, where yesterday began the long-awaited #танціззіркамиchallenge.
In turn, Nadezhda Matveeva passed the baton to the popular actors, stars of the TV series “Nice guy”, “nedly before SLA digging” and “Serf” — Alexey Yarovenko and Ksenia Mishina. Who will choose the discus thrower and who will be the next party
Official promotional video with a stellar Quartet appeared today on the TV channel “1+1”. In the video members of the project dance incendiary disco and prepare for the first live broadcast, which kicks off August 25.
We will remind, earlier it was named judge of the project. They were Kateryna Kuhar and Vlad Yama, and Dmitry Montica was replaced by Francisco Gomez.
