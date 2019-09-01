The name of the new danger of antibiotics
These drugs increase the risk of fatal disease
Scientists from the School of medicine at Johns Hopkins University came to the conclusion that antibiotics for oral administration in some cases can help to ensure that a person increases the likelihood of cancer.
To such conclusions experts came, examined data on health 166 000 people. Experts said that even a minimal dose of antibiotics increased the risk of bowel cancer.
Especially dangerous was supposedly drugs belonging to penicillin group. Correlation between taking these drugs and increasing cancer risk was high.
The researchers emphasize that they only have to prove that antibiotics cause cancer.