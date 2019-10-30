The name of the new shop in Donetsk laugh social networks

October 30, 2019

Название нового магазина в Донецке рассмешило соцсети

In the temporarily occupied Donetsk laugh opening a butcher shop with a strange name.

His photo posted on his Twitter page journalist and the blogger Denis Kazansky.

“In Donetsk, on Lenin Avenue store opened “Meat Ilyich.” And this is not a joke”, – he wrote.

The picture does reveal a shop with a strange sign.

“Lacking now is only the “Milk of Stalin”, – has commented on a photo blogger.

The network immediately ridiculed an interesting shot taken in the city occupied by the militants.

“Vegetable Andropov and bakery Molotov” – joke users.

