The name of the new shop in Donetsk laugh social networks
October 30, 2019
In the temporarily occupied Donetsk laugh opening a butcher shop with a strange name.
His photo posted on his Twitter page journalist and the blogger Denis Kazansky.
“In Donetsk, on Lenin Avenue store opened “Meat Ilyich.” And this is not a joke”, – he wrote.
The picture does reveal a shop with a strange sign.
“Lacking now is only the “Milk of Stalin”, – has commented on a photo blogger.
The network immediately ridiculed an interesting shot taken in the city occupied by the militants.
“Vegetable Andropov and bakery Molotov” – joke users.
