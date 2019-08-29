The name of the rival whiskers for a debut in the heavyweight division (photo)
The former absolute world champion in the first heavy division of the Ukrainian Alexander Usik (16 wins, 12 of them by knockout) learned the name of his opponent in his debut fight in the heavyweight division.
Says the insider reputable reputable website The Athletic Mike Coppinger his first fight in a new weight category Usik will hold against the undefeated Dutchman of Surinamese origin Tyrone Spong (13 wins, 12 of them by knockout). His last fight Tyrone held on 21 December last year, winning by decision of judges of the Ecuadorian Ítalo Perea and protecting the title of Latin America for the WBC and WBO.
It is noteworthy that the 33-year-old Spong began his professional Boxing career only in 2015, and this became one of the strongest kickboxers of the world (produced 91 victory with only seven losses) and have played two matches in MMA (both won).
Spong won 91 fight in kickboxing and became a legend of the sport
Fight, as previously planned, will be held October 12 in Chicago (USA) at Wintrust Arena. Officially, the signing of the contract, according to the source, must declare Friday, August 30.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter