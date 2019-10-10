The names of the first participants of Eurovision-2020
Belgium and Spain have already chosen the singers who will represent their country at the international song contest Eurovision-2020.
First decided on the representative of Belgium. The contest the country plans to send a group Hooverphonic. Participants actively working on the recording of the song, so it is unknown what language it is. Track premiere is scheduled for early 2020.
Spain is part of the so-called Big five, so automatically passes to the Eurovision finals, and not speaking in the semi-finals. This factor often relaxes the participants, therefore, in recent years Spain is the last place on Eurovision. Perhaps the singer Blas Canto will be able to change the situation in 2020 — he will represent the country at the contest.