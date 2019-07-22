The names of the first participants of the “Tanzu s with a stars” (photo)
Soon will start the popular project “Tantsi z with a stars”, in which Amateurs compete on the floor for the honorary victory. The creators of the show have already called the names of the judges of the project.
And here are the names of the first star parties. It is the leading channel “1+1” and showman Volodymyr Ostapchuk, actress “Diesel Show” Victoria Bulitko and actor Michael Kukuk, well known to viewers of the Comedy “Swingers”.
First, the participants managed to pass the baton to the next dance, a leading Nadezhda Matveeva and the people’s favorite, the star of “Sedanka z 1+1” the head, Barbir, and urged to take over Potap. Who of them will come to the floor in the show, will solve the discus thrower.
Wow! Dolgovskaya #танціззіркамиchallenge powerthis! Wtaer magni discus thrower himself overtime who cidate call on the fate of the show. Perche participants wybuchowa new season #tanzsprache steel Volodymyr Ostapchuk @vova_ostapchuk, Viktoriya Buldo @bulitka TA Michael Kukuk @kukuyuk_michael. And the discus thrower Tim hour pramu further — to Nad Mato @nadezhda_matveeva_nadya, Lyudmila Barbr @liudmila.barbir I Potap @realpotap.
who put the numbers for Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, Taylor swift and other stars of show business.
