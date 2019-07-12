The names of the new judges of “Dancing with the stars”

The new season of the dance show “dancing with the stars” starts in September on the TV channel “1+1”.

The organizers of the project shared with fans the names of the judges.

Стали известны имена судей новых «Танцев со звездами»

Coaches again became the choreographer Vlad Yama and prima ballerina Ekaterina Kuhar. The name of the 3rd judge is kept secret.

We only know that the third coaching chair is a man with a worldwide reputation and extensive experience in dancing.

Dancer Vlad Yama shared details of the show.

“In the new season of “Dancing with the stars “participants raised the bar even higher. I’ll be watching every move, criticize, praise and compliments, if the dancers coped well”, commented Pit.

