The national Bank allowed Yaroslavl to buy a Bank Pinchuk
NBU approved the sale of the Bank Yaroslavl
The Committee on supervision and regulation of banks allowed Yaroslavl to buy a Bank Credit Dnepr.
The national Bank of Ukraine issued a permit for the acquisition of Credit Dnepr Bank, the owner of DCH group Alexander Yaroslavsky. The corresponding decision on 30 July 2020 adopted the Committee on supervision and regulation of banking activities, supervision (oversight) of payment systems of NBU, said in a statement published on the website of the national Bank.
“The NBU has agreed the citizen of Ukraine Yaroslavskaya direct acquisition of a substantial participation in the amount of 100% of the share capital of JSC Bank Credit Dnepr”, — stated in the message.
In April of current year the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine gave the Yaroslavl consent to acquire shares of the Bank Credit Dnepr after the businessman provided the necessary documents to the National Bank of Ukraine for approval of the transaction.
To deal with the Yaroslavl Bank Credit Dnepr belonged to businessman Viktor Pinchuk.
Alexander Yaroslavsky ranks in the top-10 Ukrainian businessmen according to Forbes-2020. The investment portfolio owned by the DCH includes in Finance, industry, transport, development etc. In the banking sector has a successful experience of creation of system of one of the largest Ukrainian banks, UkrSibbank, which was sold to the international financial group BNP Paribas.
