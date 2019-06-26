The national Bank has dispelled myths about 1000 hryvnia banknote
The introduction of a banknote face value of 1000 UAH will not affect the growth of prices and devaluation of the national currency.
The national Bank refuted the popular myths about the new bill. About it the press service of the regulator wrote in Facebook.
Author: NBU
UAH 1000 banknote in circulation and will be October 25.
The appearance of the banknotes of 1000 UAH will provoke a rise in prices
The emergence of new banknotes is a consequence of the economic trends of previous years. Last banknote of the highest denomination is 500 UAH, appeared 13 years ago. Since then, the incomes of Ukrainians increased significantly. For example, the average salary of the citizens. Because of this, increased prices, increased purchasing power of the population. Ukrainians were easier to pay in cash, the regulator introduces a banknote face value of 1000 UAH.
The introduction of the banknote of 1000 UAH = hryvnia emission
A new bill in cash circulation did not mean the increase of money in the economy. Only changes the structure of cash in circulation. So, banknotes of UAH 1000 to replace part of the banknotes in denominations of 100, 200 and 500 UAH. However, this will not affect inflation.
The appearance of the banknotes of 1000 UAH will trigger a depreciation of the hryvnia
The hryvnia exchange rate dictates the supply of foreign currency in the market and the demand for it. A nominal number of banknotes and coins will in no way affect the hryvnia.
On June 25, the national Bank introduced a banknote face value of 1000 UAH. It will put into circulation on 25 October. The size of the new bill more than the banknotes of the other denominations. Has a blue color. The obverse depicts the portrait of the first President of the Ukrainian Academy of Sciences Volodymyr Vernadsky. The back of the building of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine.