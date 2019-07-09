The national Bank has estimated the loss budget in the case of stopping the transit of gas
The national Bank of Ukraine laid in their forecasts for the year 2020 the decrease in revenues from gas transit at $ 1 billion.
“While we are laying his forecast of minus $ 1 billion from the decline in transit. This affects macroeconomic parameters, but not fatal,” – said the Deputy head of the NBU Dmitry Sologub in interview to Agency “Interfax-Ukraine”.
According to him, the regulator is also evaluating other scenarios, in particular the complete absence of Russian gas transit through the country.
“There are other issues on the situation, if the contract and will not transit. How then will the gas be delivered to Ukraine and how will Ukraine do to buy gas? These are the questions we analyzed,” – said Sologub.
“There are two scenarios: the first is OK, there is Nord Stream-2 (Nord stream-2), there is a contract, just less volume. Second – when contract and there is no transit. All these things we will definitely appreciate”, he concluded.
The national Bank of Ukraine laid in the predictions of lower revenues from the transit of gas to $ 1 billion
We will remind that the head of the NJSC “Naftogaz of Ukraine” Andrey Kobelev allowed the termination of Russian “Gazprom” gas transit through Ukraine.
He stressed that the Russian Federation on a tripartite gas negotiations on the conditions of transit and import of gas after 2019 will play for time until the presidential and parliamentary elections in Ukraine and, in the absence of new contracts, may discontinue the transit to the beginning of 2020.