The national Bank has given the banks five billion refinancing
The regulator has granted the application of the seven banks
The national Bank provided banks with long term refinancing 5.1 billion. It is reported FinClub Monday, July 13.
Provided that the regulator has granted the application of the seven banks. The refinancing was provided at 6% for up to five years.
The next auction for 90-day refinancing will take place July 17. And refinancing for the term up to five years on August 14.
Just since may 8, national Bank held three tenders for refinancing for a period of up to five years by 9.31 billion.
Also on 30 April, the national Bank held nine auctions to refinance up to 90 days by 12.39 billion. The tender on 5 June did not take place.
Recall, the NBU urged Ukrainians to be careful with credit “0%” because banks do not give out money just like that.
