The national Bank has published the schedule of work of banks in the new year holidays
The national Bank of Ukraine has defined the rules of the banks in the New year 2020.
According to the ICTV Facts, in the normal banking institutions will work on 3 and 8 January, but other days possible changes.
It is reported that on 25 December, the day when Christians of the Western rite celebrate Christmas, the banks will not work, but the 26 and 27 Dec banking day of the electronic payment system will be extended for 2 hours.
Saturday 28 Dec payments through the EPAS will be implemented only until 13:00 and only between banks of the same legal entity. Also, December 28 will be made payments of the NBU and the bodies of State Treasury service. The end of the banking day of 15:00.
In the period from 29 December to 1 January, banks will not work, and on December 2, the financial institution will carry out work associated with the new year. Customer service these days will not be held.
January 3 and 8, the banking system and the EPAs will work in normal mode, and from 4 to 7 Jan – a weekend.
Working day of Sep Monday 6 January by the NBU postponed to Saturday January 11. Accordingly, the banking system and the EPAs will work in a usual mode with 8 to 11 January.
For the period from December 28, 2019 January 7, 2020 will set the hryvnia exchange rate, recorded December 27, 2019.
The NBU noted that all Ukrainian banks during the Christmas holidays to ensure the smooth functioning of ATMs and timely reinforcement to their cash.